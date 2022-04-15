Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 276.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,045,000 after buying an additional 53,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 807,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,904,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $144,979,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALB stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.89. The stock had a trading volume of 572,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $146.52 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.00 and a 200 day moving average of $228.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.66%.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

