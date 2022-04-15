Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB opened at $210.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.00 and its 200-day moving average is $228.11. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $146.52 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.66%.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

