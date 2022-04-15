Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of AKCCF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,259. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.50.
Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.
