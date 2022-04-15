Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCFGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of AKCCF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,259. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.50.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA (Get Rating)

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.