Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €178.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($193.48) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($154.35) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($184.78) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €143.15 ($155.60).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €106.12 ($115.35) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €110.67. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($108.66).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

