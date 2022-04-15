Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,551,000 after acquiring an additional 109,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,936,000 after purchasing an additional 83,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,991,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,175,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,692,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $246.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.35.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.