Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the March 15th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI remained flat at $$0.83 on Friday. 57,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,712. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,242,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Air Industries Group by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

