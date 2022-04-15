AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “
NASDAQ AIKI opened at $0.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.47. AIkido Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.
AIkido Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
