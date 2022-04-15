AHL Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 52 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,958,217,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after acquiring an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $889.71.

BLK stock traded down $27.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $688.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,848. The business has a 50-day moving average of $742.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $840.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

