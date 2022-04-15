AHL Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

FIW stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,436. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.02. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $76.42 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

