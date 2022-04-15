Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). Approximately 1,861,530 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,729,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of £215.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.07.

Agronomics Limited, formerly known as Port Erin Biopharma Investments Limited, is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

