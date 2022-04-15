Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.14.

Several research analysts have commented on AEM shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,215. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 72.40%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

