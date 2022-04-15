AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $143.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AGCO. StockNews.com started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.55.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $141.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.15 and a 200 day moving average of $124.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 108.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after acquiring an additional 229,423 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 47.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 191,209 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 14.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

