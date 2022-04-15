AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the March 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

AER has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in AerCap by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 778,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,672. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.26. AerCap has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 19.15%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

