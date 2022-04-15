Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr Sells 50,000 Shares

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,113,655 shares in the company, valued at C$11,136,550.

Neil Bokenfohr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, March 29th, Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$1,254,000.00.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$10.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.25. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.06 and a 1 year high of C$10.40.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.9282046 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.45.

About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.