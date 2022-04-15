ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $878.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. ADTRAN has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $24.76.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $154.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ADTRAN by 779.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,962,000 after buying an additional 1,784,289 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth approximately $15,246,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,588,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,406,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 498,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 398,623 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN (Get Rating)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.