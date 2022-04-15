ADT (NYSE:ADT) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADT. Citigroup started coverage on ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.45.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 2.09. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -34.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ADT by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,685,640 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $165,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ADT by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $34,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth $9,487,000. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth $8,198,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 71.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,754 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 620,316 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADT (Get Rating)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.