Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,712.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,712.44 ($35.35).

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.44) to GBX 2,630 ($34.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($45.11) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Admiral Group to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,061 ($39.89) to GBX 3,050 ($39.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($37.79) to GBX 2,600 ($33.88) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

ADM traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,493 ($32.49). The company had a trading volume of 387,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,788. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,346 ($30.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,710.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,951.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.45%.

In related news, insider Geraint Jones acquired 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($33.54) per share, with a total value of £100,231.56 ($130,611.88). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis acquired 6,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,453 ($31.97) per share, for a total transaction of £158,046.79 ($205,950.99).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

