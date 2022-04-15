Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 107.00 to 106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 211.00 to 140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adevinta ASA from 155.00 to 125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.20.

Adevinta ASA stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

