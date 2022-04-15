Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.70

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 13442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

A number of analysts have commented on AGRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $312.76 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 871.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

