Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AE opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.82. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $163.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

