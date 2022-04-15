Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Update

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 210.8% from the March 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Shares of ASPCF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
