Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Update

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 210.8% from the March 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of ASPCF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.