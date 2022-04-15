AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $28.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John S. Montalbano bought 20,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Montalbano bought 10,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033 over the last 90 days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

ABCL stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of -1.13. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $36.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

