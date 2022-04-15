Abcam (LON:ABC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,474.76

Shares of Abcam plc (LON:ABC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,474.76 ($19.22) and traded as high as GBX 1,485 ($19.35). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,411 ($18.39), with a volume of 269,563 shares trading hands.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,450 ($18.89) to GBX 1,250 ($16.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) target price on shares of Abcam in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.41) target price on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,500 ($19.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,309.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,473.47. The stock has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 732.63.

In other news, insider Michael Baldock purchased 5,910 shares of Abcam stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,700 ($22.15) per share, for a total transaction of £100,470 ($130,922.60). Also, insider Mara G. Aspinall purchased 3,037 shares of Abcam stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,436 ($18.71) per share, for a total transaction of £43,611.32 ($56,829.97).

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

