AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Down 3%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $162.12 and last traded at $162.24. 92,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,781,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $286.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.64.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 279.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 44,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.4% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.5% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

