ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays set a CHF 34 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 33.79.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

