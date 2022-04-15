A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $63.79. The stock had a trading volume of 727,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,345. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

