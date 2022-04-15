$93.20 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) to announce $93.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.20 million to $96.20 million. Veritex reported sales of $80.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $421.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $419.90 million to $423.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $495.40 million, with estimates ranging from $488.90 million to $501.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritex.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of VBTX stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 268,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,194. Veritex has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.49.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.
In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth $397,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after purchasing an additional 381,440 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.
