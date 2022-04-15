$9.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) to post $9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.90 and the lowest is $7.84. Lithia Motors reported earnings per share of $5.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $40.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.45 to $45.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $39.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.17 to $47.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.00.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 244.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,333,000 after buying an additional 57,548 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.2% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAD stock opened at $290.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $406.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

