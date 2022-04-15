$888.11 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) will report sales of $888.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $800.00 million. Novavax posted sales of $447.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 12.5% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 27.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 2.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $3.62 on Friday, reaching $58.55. 3,913,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,010,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.34. Novavax has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $277.80.

About Novavax (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.