8,455 Shares in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,455 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 164.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 205,785 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 117.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAFC shares. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a market cap of $728.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $58.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

