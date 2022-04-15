$8.82 Million in Sales Expected for EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $8.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year sales of $50.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.79 million to $54.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $148.06 million, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $167.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EVgo.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Shares of EVGO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,436,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,331. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EVgo by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVgo (EVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.