$8.55 Million in Sales Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) to post sales of $8.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.53 million. Merus reported sales of $8.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $36.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.35 million to $51.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $61.15 million, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $128.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merus.

MRUS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Merus by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after buying an additional 2,876,971 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Merus by 104.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 1,407.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 109,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Merus by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 274,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.16. 169,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. Merus has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

