709 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,173. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.60. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.