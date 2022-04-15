$69.00 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) to report $69.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.60 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $72.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $280.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.50 million to $299.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $297.85 million, with estimates ranging from $278.80 million to $316.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

In related news, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 34.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 120,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 71.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 116.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 31,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 140,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,201. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $916.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.29. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

