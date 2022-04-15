$64.74 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $64.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.22 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $58.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $337.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $359.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $225.72 million, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $242.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSUR. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of OSUR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 298,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,807. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $498.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of -0.36. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,893,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,737,000 after acquiring an additional 160,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,879 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,871,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 635,793 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,068,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 337,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

