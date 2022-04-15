$6.58 Million in Sales Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRAGet Rating) will announce sales of $6.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the highest is $8.03 million. Atara Biotherapeutics reported sales of $3.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $70.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $132.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $59.28 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $134.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $8.01. 1,316,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $708.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

