5,890 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,890 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Perficient by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,812 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRFT opened at $108.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.33 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.66.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

