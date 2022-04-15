$525.20 Million in Sales Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) will post $525.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $535.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.90 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $496.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AJRD opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $49.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $39,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne (Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.