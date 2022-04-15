$51.13 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $51.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.90 million. Impinj reported sales of $45.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $227.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.36 million to $230.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $288.78 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $292.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Impinj.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Shares of Impinj stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 157,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,758. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.38. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 707 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $56,001.47. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 49,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,488.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $373,102.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,358 shares of company stock worth $4,853,111. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $19,053,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Impinj by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Impinj by 2,528.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 124,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.