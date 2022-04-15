5,000 Shares in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000.

TYO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 138,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,288. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

