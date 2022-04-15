$5.98 Million in Sales Expected for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.04 million and the lowest is $4.91 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year sales of $42.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.23 million to $56.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $210.78 million, with estimates ranging from $142.19 million to $299.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million.

Several research firms have commented on LICY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE:LICY traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 941,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,037. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 28.35 and a quick ratio of 28.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,534,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

