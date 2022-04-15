$5.67 Million in Sales Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $330,000.00 to $16.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $540,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $119.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 million to $727.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $198.94 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $384.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,285,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP traded down $3.65 on Friday, reaching $62.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,088. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $169.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

