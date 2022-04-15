$46.58 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPROGet Rating) will post $46.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.37 million and the highest is $49.64 million. Open Lending reported sales of $44.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $221.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.29 million to $230.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $275.39 million, with estimates ranging from $266.34 million to $287.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPROGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,801 shares during the period. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $169,615,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,677,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,106,000 after purchasing an additional 127,856 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 36.9% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,902,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,702,000 after buying an additional 781,947 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after buying an additional 1,334,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

LPRO traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 576,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,931. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. Open Lending has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $44.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

