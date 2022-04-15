446 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 446 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,163,000 after buying an additional 168,752 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,347,000 after purchasing an additional 107,793 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AMETEK by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,686,000 after purchasing an additional 96,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,180,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AME traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,872. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.25 and a 200 day moving average of $135.19. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

