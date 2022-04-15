43,908 Shares in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after acquiring an additional 699,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 983.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 78,547 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $39.97.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

