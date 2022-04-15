400 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Bought by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.22. 285,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,300. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.56.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

