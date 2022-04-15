$310.50 Million in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) will post $310.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $348.50 million and the lowest is $272.50 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $246.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.61. The stock had a trading volume of 305,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,669. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $63.59 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3,310.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,253,580 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $612,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040,908 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,886,000 after purchasing an additional 779,074 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 52.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,994 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 181,572 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,815 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,064,000 after purchasing an additional 155,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $140,492,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

