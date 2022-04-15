$3.75 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) will report $3.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $4.00 million. Aptevo Therapeutics posted sales of $2.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.60 million to $18.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 231.51% and a negative return on equity of 357.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 65,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,826. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

