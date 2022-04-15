2,595 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 152,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 58,632 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,270,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $118,355,000 after purchasing an additional 228,045 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Micron Technology by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,600,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $242,251,000 after acquiring an additional 191,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,973 shares of company stock valued at $19,491,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $70.13. 18,462,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,558,775. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.12. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

