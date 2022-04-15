2,163 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBHS stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.64. 1,287,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,347. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.05.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

